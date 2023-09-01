Bright blue won over the sky today! Temperatures ranged in the 70s, staying cooler on the coast. We’ll keep temperatures lower at the Cape tomorrow, while inland temperatures reach the 80s. The warmth builds for the end of the holiday weekend and holds into next week.

Tomorrow, we’ll start off near 50° with bright skies. It’ll be another nice day, and slightly warmer. We’ll see increasing high clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s inland. It’ll be breezy later in the day, especially for Southeast Mass including Cape Cod and the Islands, where highs will be in the 70s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, a disturbance will pass to our north. That’ll bring us increasing cloud cover but we’ll stay mainly dry. Sunday will start off a bit more mild with more cloud cover. Highs will be warmer than Saturday in the mid/upper 80s. Once again, Cape Cod will stay in the 70s with a southwest breeze.

Upper 80s inland again Monday. The coast will stay cooler in the 70s. We’re still dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

A lot of events happening this weekend – take your pick from schooners to baseball and even fire eating! 😳

Next week gets toasty. The heat was across Texas and the South today. Warmer temperatures could also be found around the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Warmer temperatures aloft will build into Southern New England. There’s a chance some towns could hit 90° Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Below is the Euro’s probability we reach 90° or higher late Wednesday.

For now, enjoy this lovely holiday weekend forecast!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black