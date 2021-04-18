Warning Up The Next Couple of Days

7Weather- We warm up the next couple of days, and then our next round of showers moves in Wednesday afternoon.

Monday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. It looks like the coast gets into the low 60s, and then a light sea breeze kicks in and drops temperatures into the upper 50s. If that onshore wind doesn’t kick in, then Boston will get close to 67º.

There is also the chance of spotty showers between 5-8 PM tomorrow.

Tuesday is the pick of the week! Skies are mainly sunny, and highs reach into the low 70s. The Cape will be cooler in the mid and upper 50s. Expect a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The next two games at Fenway are looking good!