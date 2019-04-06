Weekend Warm-Up

The timing of a warm-up is perfect for your weekend plans.

We did start off on the cool and damp side with a weak disturbance that brought steady showers late last night and into early this morning. By daybreak, these showers were confined to the immediate coastline and the clouds were already making their eastward movement and out to sea.

Through the late morning and into the afternoon, expect decreasing cloud cover and emerging sunshine allowing for temperatures to rise. High temperatures are expected to stretch into the mid 60s.

Overnight, under mostly clear skies, temperatures only slide back into the upper 30s for central MA and higher terrain, low 40s closer to the coastline.

Sunday starts off sun-filled with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system.

The rain showers look to hold off until the Monday morning commute.

Expect scattered showers through midday Monday, with some dry breaks by the middle of afternoon.

Tuesday features a few spotty showers in the afternoon, but these look to be mainly south of the Mass Pike, so the Red Sox home opener should be dry with temperatures ranging into the upper 50s to low to mid 60s across the region.

Wednesday through Friday bring back seasonable high temperatures under mostly sunny skies. Friday could bring rain late that could linger into early Saturday, but this timing could change as we get closer.