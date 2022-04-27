It was cool and breezy for much of the day today but wind really started to crank up late this afternoon. Those northwest winds are the winds of change and that change is a big drop in temperatures for the next two days.

Temperatures overnight tonight will fall down into the 30s for everyone and with that gusty wind sticking around, you’ll wake up to wind chills in the 20s tomorrow morning!

Tomorrow will end up about 10 degrees below average with highs struggling to make it to 50°. Clouds will be back once again and so will the gusty wind.

Tomorrow afternoon will likely feature a wind chill as well. Technically wind chill stops when you hit 50° but with temperatures in the upper 40s for much of the afternoon, it’ll feel like the 40s all day. Below is a wind chill snap shot of Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon, and Friday morning.

Get used to the wind. The gusty wind will be with us Thursday and again on Friday. Saturday is the start of our improvements. It’ll be a little warmer (mid 50s) with just an occasional breeze versus the persistent gusty wind that we’ll have Thursday and Friday. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and light winds.