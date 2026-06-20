Good morning and happy Saturday! Today, and the weekend overall is looking solid. We have a few hurdles, weather-wise, but for the most part we stay dry and comfortable.

Going through the details- today we start out with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s- pretty on-par with where we should be this time of year. High temperatures will be similarly close to average, with most of us in the mid to upper 70s, and the warmest spots in the low 80s.

The biggest issue with the first half of the day will be the wind. Just like yesterday, we’ll see gusts in the 20s and 30s through the afternoon.

As for the second half of the day, we do have a chance of a few showers, and even a rumble of thunder thanks to an area of energy moving in from the north.

Any rain we see will be incredibly spotty and short-lived, but don’t let it catch you off-guard! The highest potential for rain is between roughly 2-8PM today.

Tomorrow is nearly identical– sun & clouds, temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, and a few showers and a rumble of thunder possible in the second half of the day.

The biggest difference is that, while it will still be breezy at times, it’ll be considerably less windy than yesterday and today.

If you’re celebrating Father’s Day with the father figures in your life, just know that if you want to be outdoors totally rain-free, your best bet is to do so before 2 PM. If you like to celebrate on the golf course, a morning tee-time is ideal. You can still get out and play with an afternoon tee-time, but you may have to dodge a few drips and drops by the back 9.

While our weekend rain chances are very spotty, I can’t say the same for Monday. Our next widespread chance of rain arrives late in the day on Monday with our next storm. This could create a showery Monday evening commute and Tuesday morning commute. Right now, it’ll looking like the last of the showers linger through Tuesday morning, clearing out before noon and leaving us with a more pleasant second half of the day.

I’m sure you’ve heard us say this by now, but we could use the rain (and, hey, at least it’s happening on a Monday/Tuesday rather than the weekend)! Even after the storms that brought some heavy rain to the area earlier this week, we’re still in quite the deficit.