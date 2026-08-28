Our summer weekends seem to be running out of time as kids head back to school, the month of August is winding down, and Labor Day is right around the corner. So take advantage of the nice weekends we have left — this weekend will be one of them!

Today we have a cold front that’s moving through, but it’s acting more like a “less humid” front than a cold front. We’ll climb to the 80s today with a fair amount of clouds, a lot of humidity, and a very low chance of an isolated shower or storm. That cold front responsible for that spot shower or storm will also be responsible for sweeping out the tropical air that’s overhead today and usher in a stunning air mass for the weekend!

There’s not much to say about the weekend forecast so we’ll keep the blog short and sweet today. Both Saturday and Sunday will have low humidity and lots of sun. Saturday will be the cooler day, especially on the coast. If you have beach plans (there’s not bad beach day when the sun is out), but Saturday won’t be overly warm. Sunday we’ll push the warmth right out to the water. Enjoy it!