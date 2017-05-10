BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops are set to kick off their spring season on Wednesday.

The Pops will be accompanied by actress and singer, Queen Latifah, who will be making her Boston Pops debut.

Wednesday night’s concert kicks off a season-long tribute to Boston Pops Conductor Laureate, John Williams, honoring the composer’s unparalleled film career.

Keith Lockhart will conduct Wednesday’s performance, which is set to begin at 8 p.m.

