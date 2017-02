A new movie about Pats QB Tom Brady is in the works.

The film and a book will trace Brady’s ups and downs during the recent Super Bowl run and his early season suspension.

Both the book and the film will be written by the two men who wrote a book about the Boston Marathon bombing in 2015.

