15-year-old driver, second teen injured in early morning car crash

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two 15-year-old youths sustained minor injuries when the 33-year-old car one of them was driving crashed.

Troopers responded to the crash in Tolland at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found both teens outside the vehicle, a 1984 Mercedes-Benz.

Police determined the car was “traveling unreasonably fast” when it left the road, sideswiped a tree and “came to an uncontrolled rest.”

The male driver was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and risk of injury to a minor. The passenger’s gender was not disclosed. No names were released because of their ages.

They were taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

