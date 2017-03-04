2 injured, 1 seriously, in early morning crash in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a crash in front of The Boston Globe building in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

State police said troopers were called to Morrissey Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. and found a Chevrolet Camaro that had left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old Dorchester woman, suffered minor injuries. The passenger in the car was identified as 27-year-old Boston man. Police said he suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Police believe the passenger was riding in the car without a seat belt.

Preliminary examination of the vehicle revealed no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the car, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

