20 injured in hospital bombing in Bangkok

More than 20 people were injured when a bomb went off at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

After the blast, investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene.

The hospital is owned by the military but it is also open to civilians.

No person or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Monday marks the third anniversary of a military coup in Thailand. It is not known if the explosion is connected to that anniversary.

