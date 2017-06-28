4 in custody after brutal attack on Boston tourists in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WHDH/AP) — Four suspects have been arrested in a violent, video-recorded attack and robbery on two Boston visitors to New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Two suspects made a first court appearance after their arrests on Monday. Authorities announced the arrests of the final two suspects on Wednesday.

Police meanwhile searched for two other suspects in the attack, which left one victim severely injured. Police chief Michael Harrison told reporters Tuesday that the victim, Tim Byrne, was in critical condition but no longer on a ventilator after suffering an acute brain injury.

Police identified the arrested suspects as 21-year-old Dejuan Paul, arrested Monday, and 18-year-old Joshua T. Simmons, arrested Tuesday. Both face second-degree robbery charges. Rashaad Piper, 21, and Nicholas Pogozelski, 18, were arrested Wednesday.

Online records show the two arrested suspects were ordered held without bond Tuesday by a magistrate judge. They have not entered pleas. Their next court date is Friday.

