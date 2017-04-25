4 rescued after being trapped on boat in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued four people from a boat after they became trapped out on the water in Revere.

Investigators say the victims were stranded on the rocks when their boat got swept up in the tide near Revere Beach Monday night.

Crews were then able to put the victims on a lifeboat and take them to safety.

Fire officials say one person was possibly treated for hypothermia but is doing okay.

