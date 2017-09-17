50-mile bike ride in Danvers in honor of fallen Peabody firefighter

DANVERS (WHDH) - A 50-mile bike ride event called ‘A Reason to Remember’ is happening today in Danvers to honor fallen Peabody firefighter Dan Pimenta.

The avid bicyclist was killed in July after being struck by a car while he was riding in Beverly. Pimenta was a 27-year veteran of the fire department. Pimenta left behind a wife and two children.

Today, his colleagues are honoring Pimenta by riding the 50-miles at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. For those who are unable to bike the distance, there are other options such as a 5K walk.

‘A Reason to Ride’ was started by Tom Desfosses, a brain cancer survivor, started the ride as a way to donate money to brain tumor research.

Defosses said Pimenta was always a supporter of ‘A Reason to Ride,’ so it was fitting that they honor the fallen firefighter at the event.

There is a service planned for Pimenta that will take place prior to the start of the race.

