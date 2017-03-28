SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Six dogs were rescued from a burning home in Seekonk on Tuesday.

Many of the dogs jumped out of the window and right into the arms of firefighters on a ladder.

One of the men inside said he tried to help the animals, but couldn’t reach them.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

One cat is still missing, but fire officials are hoping the can ran off when the fire began.

