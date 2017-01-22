9-year-old makes video to help Pats get ready for big game

Think you’re the biggest patriots fan? Well 9-year-old Zac Ventola might have you beat.

For many years he has been making a video to get the players hyped for the super bowl.

The videos are made with help from his mom, Pia.

And this years video went viral thanks to re tweets by players like Donta Hightower.

And when he’s not making videos, Zac is likely at a Patriots camp. He has been going since he was three.

He has met many of the players and even has shoes from one of his favorite stars.

“One of my favorite things is this playoff worn cleat,” said Zac, “signed by Devin McCourty.”

And of course Zac will be at the game and he is hoping for a big win.

