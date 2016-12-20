Aaron Hernandez returns to court for murder hearings

BOSTON (WHDH) - The case against convicted killer Aaron Hernandez returned to Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday.

The former Patriots tight end was back in court for hearings on the 2012 shooting deaths of two men.

Hernandez is accused of killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreau in a drive-by shooting in the South End following a dispute at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

Hernandez also faces a count of witness intimidation. Prosecutors say he shot a witness in the face.

Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut. Jury selection for the Boston murder trial is set to begin Feb. 13. The judge scheduled a Dec. 20 hearing for arguments on pre-trial motions.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)