Areal flood warning issued for parts of state

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood warning for parts of the state as a result of the winter storm that has dropped snow, sleet, and heavy rain.

The NWS says the counties of Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties are under the flood warning.

The flood warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Areal flooding is caused a prolonged or persistent precipitation and results in a gradual buildup of water in low-lying areas.

