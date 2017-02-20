Arrests made during college basketball game after fight breaks out

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A brawl happened during a college basketball game in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police say a player for Daniel Webster College was arrested for allegedly attacking a player on the other team.

An officer stepped into break it up, when a woman tried to intervene she was also arrested.

Police then arrested a third person who they say was ramping up the crowd.

The three people facing charges are Antwaun Boyd, Elizabeth Morris and Marquise Caudill.

The player who threw the punch is being held on $50,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)