‘Ashamed to be a Patriot’: Matt Light speaks out following anthem protests

(WHDH) — Retired offensive lineman Matt Light said he is “ashamed to be a Patriot” after several players took a knee during the national anthem on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with New England shared his feelings after several Patriots players opted to protest the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump’s controversial comments.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been ashamed to be a Patriot. And I promise you I’m not the only one,” Light said in an interview with the Boston Herald.

Light said he believes players should find another avenue to express themselves that does not involve disrespecting the American flag. Light, who spent 11 seasons with the team, said Sunday’s behavior is not the “Patriot way.”

More than 200 players across the NFL protested Trump after he said owners should fire any “son of a b***h” who “disrespects our flag.”

Tom Brady said Monday on WEEI that he disagrees with Trump’s remarks, calling them “divisive.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)