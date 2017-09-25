Patriots’ Brady calls president’s comments “divisive,” talks about pregame show of support

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called out comments made by President Donald Trump and addressed his show of support for his teammates before Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

In his weekly radio appearance with WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan, Brady — who in the past has been a supporter of the president and had kept a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker — called out comments made by Trump after he said owners should fire any “son of a b***h” who “disrespects our flag.”

“Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said,” Brady said when asked about the comments. “I thought it was divisive. “Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, oh that is wrong, that is right. I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust., Those are the values that my parents instilled in me.”

Brady’s comments come one day after hundreds of NFL players protested the president’s comments. Many took a knee for the national anthem. Others, like Brady, stood together with arms linked. A few teams stayed in the locker room and skipped the anthem altogether.

“I have a lot of respect for the players around the league and obviously my teammates,” Brady said. “I said after the game I love my teammates and it takes a lot to play in the NFL…Hopefully it brings everyone together. I think that is what unity and love — like I said after the game, those are the things that concern me.”

Brady also addressed a smattering of boos that could be heard from fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium during and after the anthem.

“I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do,” he said. “If you don’t agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement. I think that is great. It’s part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about.”

You can listen to Brady’s full interview here.

Brady threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns to help the Patriots rally for a 36-33 win over the Texans.

