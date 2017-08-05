Auburn Police and Fire rescued woman from car after rollover left her trapped

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Auburn Police and Fire said they rescued a woman trapped in her car after a rollover crash on Saturday around 5:30 am.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southbridge and Hampton Streets.

Authorities said the car rolled over and was on fire after the driver hit a tree.

Officials said it took almost one hour to free the woman from her car.

The woman was taken to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

