MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire conducted a search Saturday related to a missing person’s case from 1980, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

In June of 1980, 25-year-old Denise Daneault went out socializing in Manchester and has not been seen or heard from since. Daneault was a Manchester resident and a divorced mother with two children. She lived on Hayward at the time of her disappearance.

Law enforcement officials began searching a wooded area behind public housing buildings on Kimball Street in Manchester, looking for evidence related to Daneault’s disappearance.

The AG’s office said the search is being conducted by the Manchester Police Department and the FBI. The FBI confirmed to 7News that they were assisting Manchester and New Hampshire State Police in the investigation.

In a release sent out by the NH AG, the search was expected last at least one day, depending on the results.

Anyone who has information about Daneault is asked to contact police at 603-792-5519.

