Authorities seek man wanted in machete attack that injured woman, dog

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Taunton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a machete attack last week on a woman and her dog.

RELATED: Police investigate after woman, dog attacked by machete-wielding suspect

Thomas Vargas, 45, is accused of screaming “I’m going to kill this ****ing dog” before slashing the animal and wounding a woman on Church Street on Sept. 18.

The victim was taken to Morton Hospital by a friend, but has not cooperated in the investigation, according to police.

It is believed that Vargas is in the Brockton area and is deliberately avoiding apprehension.

Vargas is facing charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information on Vargas’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)