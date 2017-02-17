Big Maine retailer closed because of snow load on roof

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — All of that snow is taking a toll on a store in Maine. Officials say the Kohl’s in Biddeford has been closed until further notice, due to a sagging roof.

Police say the 66,000-square-foot store is closed while the roof is evaluated Friday.

Fire officials say it is not a total collapse, but the store will be closed until it’s evaluated and necessary repairs are made.

The store was completely demolished and rebuilt because the original structure was sinking into the ground. The old store was razed early in 2014, and the new one opened in September 2014.

