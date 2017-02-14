Body cam captures deadly police shooting in Kentucky home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — Body cam footage captured a deadly police shooting inside a home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police said they were searching an abandoned house for a reported burglary. When they came up the stairs, they said they found 32-year-old William Young Jr. crouched behind a corner. He allegedly lunged at the officers with a sharp object in his hand and police said the officers opened fired.

One officer was injured when police said he may have accidentally shot himself in the hand.

“Even with the release of the body cam footage, it is also imperative that we conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” said Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad. “We owe it to the suspect, the suspect’s family, the involved officers and the entire community.”

