BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters in Boston have responded to reports of manhole covers exploding in Brighton Sunday morning.

Fire officials said they received a call around 7 a.m. in the area of Lake Street, by Commonwealth Avenue.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Crews are still working to determine what caused the issue.

