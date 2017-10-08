Fenway increasing security for Sunday’s Red Sox game v. Astros

The city of Boston will be increasing security at Fenway for the Sunday’s playoff game between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, after police said the Las Vegas gunman researched venues in the area.

Game organizers recommend fans enter the gates when they open today, two hours in advance.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the FBI told him Wednesday night that Stephen Paddock researched locations in Boston online, specifically hotels near Fenway Park and the Boston Center for the Arts. While Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway, no one with his name ever booked a room and Evans said he never traveled to the Boston area.

Evans said police will be stepping up their efforts, especially because there are a lot of events in the city coming up soon. He said next week, police will be meeting with hotel officials on ways to increase security.

“We had a concert on City Hall Plaza, we have the Red Sox coming to town Sunday, we’re gonna step up,” Evans said. “We’ve got road races, we’ve got Bruno Mars, we’ve got a lot in the city, we’re gonna step up our efforts in and around them.”

RELATED: Red Sox fans asked to arrive early for Game 3 due to increased security

Today, Boston Police Department tactical teams will be stationed inside the ballpark and the surrounding perimeter and additional police detail officers will be on site, including undercover plain clothes officers monitoring the crowds.

The team said comprehensive sweep of the ballpark will be completed by Explosive Ordinance Detection teams that will remain on site during the game.

Despite the added security, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said people should not panic because there is no immediate threat in Boston.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the fusion center and they’ve been in constant contact with Las Vegas,” Baker said. “We believe we’re fully plugged in on that investigation and there’s no imminent threat in Massachusetts or New England.”

Gregory Ruffer, the president of the Boston Center for the Arts, compared the news to “someone looking in your bedroom window” and called it “eerie.” He said they are re-evaluating how they can improve their security.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D-Boston) said anyone at these events in the city should be vigilant and alert police if they see anything suspicious.

The FBI said they will be working with Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police to investigate “any and all potential leads” connected to Las Vegas.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)