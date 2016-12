BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Bourne rushed to the rescue of a man trapped in a tree.

Officials say the man was trying to cut out a branch when the branch broke his harness.

Fire officials used a cherry picker to get him down.

The man was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

