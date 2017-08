BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Brookline Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 9.

Police said the crash happened on Route 9 and Dunster around 1 pm on Saturday.

The adult pedestrian was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with serious injuries.

Route 9 was temporarily closed to traffic.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)