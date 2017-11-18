MIAMI (WSVN) – A burglar with an appetite for crime stole meat, chicken and fish from a South Florida restaurant, and officials said this isn’t the first time.

The repeat burglar was caught on camera as he broke into a Miami restaurant and stole about $3,000 worth of meat.

Police believe the subject may live in the area because he’s stolen from Selva Negra restaurant, located on West Flagler Street, near 20th Avenue, several times over the past month.

Officials said the latest break-in was on Wednesday.

Newly released surveillance video recorded on Oct. 31, at around 3:30 a.m., shows the subject looking for what he wanted.

Raquel Soza, a manager at Selva Negra, took 7News inside the freezer where the crime took place.

Thanks to the subject, Soza said, hundreds of pounds of poultry, expensive meats and seafood were taken out the back of the family restaurant known for serving sizzling plates. “A lot of fish, a lot of langostino, shrimp, lobster,” she said.

“It’s quite brazen, because he keeps going back to the same business,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “The fact that he wears that same cap, and always wears a black Nike book bag, and also rides off on a white bicycle.”

Not only is he getting away with thousands of dollars worth of food, but the repairs are also pricey for the business.

Detectives said the burglar may be trying to sell the stolen seafood and other goods, which brings a whole other set of safety concerns. Police are hoping the public will help catch him, so they can close the case and keep people from getting sick.

When asked what Soza would say to the burglar, she said, “I don’t know, you have to work. Work.”

