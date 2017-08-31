Cambridge neighborhoods warned after string of laptop thefts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in the Cambridgeport and Mid-Cambridge neighborhoods have been warned by police after several car and home break-ins.

Over the past two weeks, police said five homes and two cars were broken into. Police said laptops were stolen and they think the suspect is targeting them because of their resell value.

Police believe the same suspect is behind all the burglaries. Police said in each incident, the suspect entered through unlocked doors or by breaking windows with a rock or brick. All the burglaries took place between midnight and 6 a.m.

Bertha Pantoja said the suspect broke into her house by coming in through the sliding glass door she had forgotten to lock. She said she was woken up by the suspect coming up the stairs.

“They opened the door to my room and they put the flashlight on me. Because it was so dark and the flashlight was at me, I couldn’t see anything,” said Pantoja. She said she pretended she was still asleep and the suspect left. Once he was gone, she called 911.

A man was arrested in connection with a similar pattern of house break-ins earlier this year and police said they are concerned the same man may have gotten out of jail and is at it again. Residents are urged to lock their doors and look out for their neighbors.

“We’ve been making sure to keep the house locked down at night, we’ve got a lot of windows,” said Madi Stoddard.

Pantoja said she is relieved the suspect did not take anything from her and she will make sure to be more careful about locking her door.

