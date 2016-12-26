Car smashes through Lynn gas station

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed through a gas station wall in Lynn overnight on Monday, according to Lynn Fire and Police Departments.

The Lynn Fire Department said one victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital after crashing into the Prime Gas Station at Boston and Federal Streets.

The driver smashed through the side of the gas station, tearing down most of the a supporting brick wall.

Lynn Police could not confirm the cause of the crash or who the victim was. The extent of the victim’s injuries are also unknown at this time.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)