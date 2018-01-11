Cause of deadly Westwood fire under investigation

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Investigators are expected back at the scene Thursday of a deadly fire in Westwood.

Sky7 was over the scene Wednesday evening of a large house fire.

A man inside the two-story home was pulled out of the home by firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive. That victim has not yet been identified.

Firefighters did rescue a dog from the home. That dog survived and is at a shelter.

The roof of the home collapsed in two different places, according to firefighters.

While weather conditions were not ideal, fire crews were able to get water on the fire within minutes.

The cause of the fire is still a mystery, but officials say crews are working to contain the area of origin so an investigation can be completed.

