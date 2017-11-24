City Hall Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland as ‘Boston Winter’ officially opens

BOSTON (WHDH) - ‘Tis the season to transform Boston’s City Hall Plaza into a winter wonderland.

With the flick of a candy cane switch, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh opened “Boston Winter, Friday afternoon. The city’s latest holiday tradition includes ice skating, shopping venues and more.

“We had a vision for City Hall Plaza a few years ago, to bring this plaza to life on a more consistent basis,” Walsh said to the crowd.

The outdoor, make-shift village in City Hall Plaza was designed to bring tourists and locals downtown for shopping and ice skating.

Bruins legend, Ray Bourque, was also on hand Friday, skating with kids around the plaza while holding a Stanley Cup. Bourque said it was a “blast.”

Last year, “Boston Winter” brought 300,000 people to the plaza. The city is hoping to attract large crowds throughout this winter season.

The shops on the City Hall Plaza are expected to stay open through the end of the year.

