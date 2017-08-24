Coast Guard launches search after unmanned kayak found off coast of Hull

HULL, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has launched a water search after a whale watch boat found an unmanned kayak Thursday off the coast of Hull.

A helicopter has been deployed to an area 40 miles off the coast in an effort to locate the kayak’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 617-223-3201.

No additional details were immediately available.

