Coast Guard says Black Hawk helicopter, 5 crew missing off Hawaii coast

HONOLULU (WHDH) — The US Coast Guard says it is responding to a report of a downed Army Black Hawk helicopter with five crew about two miles off the coast of Oahu in Hawaii.

According to the Coast Guard press release, a debris field was spotted just before midnight on Tuesday. A search is underway for the five crew members.

The helicopter is an Army UH-60 Black Hawk.

Multiple Coast Guard crews are currently assisting in the search.

Personnel at the Wheeler Army Airfield called the Coast Guard late Tuesday night saying they lost communications with one of their air crews, sparking the search effort.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

