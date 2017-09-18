Coastal residents prepare for flooding, erosion as Jose takes aim

SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) — Fears of possible flooding and beach erosion have residents along the coast of Massachusetts preparing for the worst as Hurricane Jose takes aim at New England.

The Scituate Police Department warned residents to have a plan in place as the storm is expected to impact the town. They are encouraging residents to secure their property, check their sump pumps, and to have enough food and gas.

The storm is expected to have an impact similar to that of a winter nor’easter, according to forecasters. Boaters at Scituate Launch are not taking any chances. Many made a point Monday to make sure they were properly secured, especially with rough seas expected through Wednesday.

Some residents with smaller boats opted to remove them from the water all together.

“I call it better safe than sorry,” Jeff Sill said. “I think it’s responsible to get your boat off its dock.”

Homeowners across the town spent the day securing lawn furniture and other items to ensure their belongings don’t blow away. Sustained winds of more than 70 mph are possible. Up to five inches of rain is expected. Localized street and basement flooding is possible.

The last major storm to hit the town was back in February. It brought pounding surf during the high tide that went over the sea wall, flooding low-lying streets and parking lots.

A new emergency operations center has since been set up in the town to help combat severe weather. A shelter will be set up at Scituate High School if the forecast worsens.

Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy says every storm should be taken seriously, especially for residents along the coastline.

The storm is expected to impact the state’s southern coast starting Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday.

