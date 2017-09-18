(WHDH/AP) — Hurricane Jose continues its slow northward trek but remains far from land as it generates powerful swells affecting coastal areas in the Northeast.

Five people were knocked off a coastal jetty in Rhode Island by high surf caused by Hurricane Jose hundreds of miles away in the Atlantic.

Capt. Nelson Upright of the Narragansett Fire Department told WPRI-TV the injuries in Rhode Island ranged Sunday from minor to “pretty major.” He says rescuers had to fight through rough surf to load the injured onto stretchers and get them to shore. All five were taken to a hospital.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the southeastern coast of Massachusetts, and the Cape Cod and Islands, as Hurricane Jose moves up the Atlantic. The warning also is for coastal areas in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Other coastal areas extending from New York to Massachusetts’ north shore are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The storm is expected to bring wind, heavy rain, dangerous surf, rip currents, flooding and beach erosion.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was last located about 465 miles (750 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was heading north at 7 mph (11 kph).

