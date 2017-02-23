Community donates free car to Navy veteran in California

SACRAMENTO (WHDH) — A Navy veteran from California and her daughter received a special gift of a free car, thanks to a program called Recycled Rides.

Miranda Thomas and her 6-year-old daughter, Sophie, fled Iowa last summer to escape a domestic violence situation. They relocated to Sacramento, where they received help from the Veterans Resource Center.

“For her to take that leap, and to pull her and Sophie out of that and to completely relocate, just shows how brave she was,” said Tristina Stewart, the housing coordinator at the Veterans Resource Center.

Sophie has special needs and uses a wheelchair. When her mother’s van broke down in September, they relied solely on public transportation to get Sophie to her doctors’ appointments.

With the help of Recycled Rides, a program that donates refurbished vehicles to those in need, others in the community came together to help Thomas and her daughter. E-Surance donated the car, which was repaired by technicians are Caliber Collision. The trunk was also filled with toys and gift cards. Thomas said she was very thankful to be chosen for the donation.

“This is probably the nicest thing I’ll ever own,” said Thomas. “It looks like something that will definitely last awhile and that’s a plus. It’s a miracle!”

