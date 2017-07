Radio Flyer is giving kids a chance to blast off to a galaxy far away.

The company announced they are making a kid sized Landspeeder, modeled after Luke Skywalker’s from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’

The Landspeeder will come with seating for two, an interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds.

It retails at Toy’s R’ Us for $500.00.

