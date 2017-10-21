Concord, NH Police searching for two male suspects involved in armed robbery

Concord, New Hampshire Police are searching for two male suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The robbery happened at the Shell Gas Station at 24 Loudon Road.

The store clerk said the two men entered the store with bananas or shirts duct taped over their faces.

One of the men approached the clerk at the register and pointed his handgun at her, while the other suspect stood on lookout.

The suspect demanded the clerk give him the register drawer and several packs of cigarettes.

The clerk gave the suspect the drawer and cigarettes, and both men then fled the area by foot.

The suspects are believed to be white men in their mid-20’s, around 5’10” with heavy builds.

There were no injuries reported.

Concord Police ask anyone with information to contact their department immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

