Congressional baseball shooting could have been a ‘massacre,’ Rand Paul says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field.

“All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field,” the Rep. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told CNN.

He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the scene, said if not for Capitol Police security it would have been a “massacre.”

“Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre,” Paul said.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK — Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) June 14, 2017

