Cyclists ride in honor of courier hit and killed in Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cyclists participated in a “ghost ride” Wednesday evening to honor a courier who died after he was struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run.

The ride began at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street, where police said 29-year-old Rick Archer was hit by a car, which then took off. Archer died in the hospital two days later.

“At first, I wanted to chase the car but it was gone, so I just sat with Rick on the road until the ambulance came,” said Shah Paul, who was riding with Archer the night he was struck.

Friends and fellow cyclists rode to City Hall to attend a transportation meeting and demand more funding for safer bike riding.

“Wherever he is, he’s shining down on all of us, he’s smiling,” said Leanne Greenman, Archer’s ex-wife.

Earlier Wednesday, 25-year-old suspect Malone Kidanemariam appeared in court on hit-and-run charges. Police said Kidanemariam turned himself in after his two friends, who were passengers the night of the crash, identified him to authorities.

Police said the car Kidanemariam was driving was rented. Police found the car days later with front-end damage in the Boston Common parking garage.

A large crowd of family members and friends were also in court to support Kidanemariam during his arriagnment. They later held a prayer service outside the courthouse. Kidanemariam is being held on $25,000 bail.

“While it’s sad that one person’s life has already come to an end, it’s sad that another person’s life has to come to an end too,” said Paul.

