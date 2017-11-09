DA: 9 arrested after 100 officers carry out major drug operation in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Authorities say 100 members of law enforcement descended on Brockton early Thursday morning, arresting nine people in connection with a lengthy investigation into a drug distribution operation in the city.

Officers executed several arrest and search warrants around 5 a.m., which resulted in the seizure of a handgun, heroin, fentanyl and cash, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Among the nine who were arrested, Cruz said a warrant for a wiretap led to two men in their 40s. He said 1,500 milligrams of a substance believed to be fentanyl was found locked in a safe at 238 Market Street.

Drugs seized in Brockton sweep. DA says one suspect is still out there. More arrests possible too. pic.twitter.com/64zfNMi69b — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 9, 2017

One of the suspects arrested was previously convicted of murder, but that was overturned on appeal, according to Cruz. One suspect is said to be still on the run and others are possible.

All of the defendants are expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday.

