David’s Bridal will help women who were left without their dresses after bridal shop suddenly closed

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - David’s Bridal announced they will be helping brides nationwide who did not receive the wedding dresses they paid for from Alfred Angelo, another bridal store, that suddenly closed.

Related: Bridal shop closes down suddenly, leaving women without dresses.

David’s Bridal says they are offering brides a 30% discount off wedding dresses, and a 20% discount off bridesmaids dresses, for anyone with a receipt from Alfred Angelo.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)