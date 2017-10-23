Dog spotted running along Mass Pike remains missing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say a dog that was spotted last week running along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton is still missing as of Monday morning.

Indy, a large, white, 1-year-old mix with brown and brindle markings on his face, was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 17. His owner told police that he ran out of their new on Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay.

Police the dog was recently spotted in the Fenway area. A motorist spotted the dog on the Pike in Brighton last week. Video showed the dog running through traffic.

The dog’s owners, along with police, are asking residents to keep an eye out. Anyone who sees Indy is asked to contact animal control.

