Dorchester girl heading to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation, a four-year-old Dorchester girl got a very special surprise Thursday at Logan Airport, as many gathered for a Disney-themed sendoff party.

After battling cancer for two years, Noelia Fuentes’ wish to visit Disney World was granted.

Princesses, Aladdin’s Genie and Minnie Mouse were just a few of the characters that welcomed Noelia to Logan before her tip to Florida. Her personal favorite, Moana, was also on hand.

“I never imagined in my wildest dreams that she could be treated so special,” Ericka Fuentes, Noelia’s mother said.

Noelia was one of many young kids who received a magical sendoff.

“A lot of their days are filled with hospital visits and treatment, and this is a way for us to bring them that joy and remind them of what childhood is really like,” Jordan Salvatoriello of Make-A-Wish said.

Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children between the ages of two and 18.

Noelia will spend a week in Disney world.

