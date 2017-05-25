Driver intentionally slams car into barn in domestic violence attack, police say

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A motorist on Cape Cod intentionally slammed a sedan into a barn in Yarmouth on Wednesday as part of a domestic violence attack, police said.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a barn on Route 6A in Yarmouthport for a report of a vehicle into a building.

The person responsible fled the scene, but was captured a short while later, according to police.

The individual was arrested, ordered held on $3,000 bail and is due in court Thursday on charges of felony assault with a motor vehicle.

Police said they were unable to identify the person arrested due to restrictions under the state’s domestic violence law.

No additional details were immediately available.

