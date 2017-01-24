Driver involved in crash with school bus is charged

WESTON, Mass. (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash with a school bus this month that sent 22 middle school students to the hospital is now facing charges.

State police say 29-year-old Scott Rossi, of Belmont, is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe lane change, and failure to use care in passing.

The crash on Route 128 in Weston on Jan. 11 sent the bus through a guard rail, where it rolled onto its side. The 22 students on board attended a Sudbury middle school. All were taken to the hospital and 10 suffered minor injuries. The bus driver and monitor were also evaluated at the hospital.

Rossi stayed at the scene.

He was not arrested but issued a summons to appear in court.

